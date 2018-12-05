Arsenal accomplish impressive feat for first time in 11 years following 2-2 draw vs Manchester United

Arsenal accomplished the impressive feat of going 20 games unbeaten in all competitions for the first time in 11 years this evening following their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Gunners twice had the lead against the Red Devils, however Unai Emery’s men were pegged back by goals from both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, as they left Old Trafford with a point.

Despite being ahead twice, and having numerous chances to score more throughout the second half, the north London side failed to find a third goal that would’ve ultimately ended up winning them the match.

Although some Arsenal fans will be disappointed with the fact that their side only managed to draw this evening, they can take solace in the fact that their side have now gone unbeaten for 20 games in a row in all competitions for the first time since the days of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have gone 20 games unbeaten across all competitions for the first time since 2007: WWWWWWWWWWWDWDDDWWWD It could have gone any way tonight though. ? pic.twitter.com/OxH08nzSEC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2018

Emery has made an impressive start to life at the Emirates since he was appointed the club’s manager back in the summer, a point that has been emphasised even more with this stat.

In their 20 game unbeaten run, the Gunners have had to overcome tricky games against sides like Man United, Spurs, Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon, a fact that makes this feat even more impressive.

If Emery’s men manage to keep up their current form for the foreseeable future, we may very well see the north London side claim some silverware this season, as well as securing their first top four finish since 2017.