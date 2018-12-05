Chelsea given major transfer boost after manager decision

Chelsea look to have been given a big transfer boost from Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari, according to latest reports.

The Blues currently have Mateo Kovacic on loan from Los Blancos, with the Croatia international impressing since making the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea fans will therefore be pleased to hear that Real Madrid boss Solari doesn’t want Kovacic back at the Bernabeu once his loan is done, according to Don Balon.

This will surely put CFC in a good position to sign Kovacic permanently, unless other big clubs show an interest in him and can spoil their plans.

It is not clear if the west London giants’ loan agreement gives them any edge in clinching a permanent deal for the former Inter Milan ace, but he seems a perfect fit for Maurizio Sarri and a move beyond this season seems to make sense for everyone involved.

Chelsea also signed Jorginho this summer as Sarri has completely reshaped their midfield and style of play in a relatively short space of time.