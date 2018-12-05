Manchester United fans have been sent into overdrive this evening with the news that United stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku will not start against Arsenal.

United have failed to win any of their past three Premier League games and it seems that Jose Mourinho has thrown a spanner into the works by dropping Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku to the bench.

Whilst the decision to drop the players could pay-off in the long-term amidst concerns over the attitude and work rate of the players in the United dressing room – benching two of your biggest stars ahead of a crucial match against Arsenal is certainly risky.

Check out United’s starting line-up below:

Unai Emery’s Gunners are full of confidence heading into tonight’s clash at Old Trafford, they’re coming off the biggest win of their season so far after they turned the tables on North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Mourinho is taking a risk with his choice of defenders this evening, the Portuguese has decided to hand a first league start since March and first appearance all season to Marcos Rojo and the former Chelsea boss has also brought Ivorian Eric Bailly back into the line-up.

It will be Chris Smalling who captains the Red Devils tonight.

Fans took to twitter to vent their concerns over Mourinho deciding not to start Pogba and Lukaku:

Pogba and Lukaku on the bench, are you kidding me? £164m worth ?? Who’s the virus?? — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) December 5, 2018

Get this man out of my club — FergieTime™? (@SSIIIIUUUU) December 5, 2018

He wants to get fired tonight — Shaun P (@shaunparmar) December 5, 2018

Good joke lads, where’s the real team? — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 5, 2018

Great joke lads I appreciate you trying to calm us down before the match but release the actual line up now cheers? — MUFC Daily ?? (@SonOfManchester) December 5, 2018

POGBA ????? — Sam | ???? (@itzSaman) December 5, 2018

Pogba dropped and Darmian starting…Mourinho definitely trying to get sacked. — Himmatt?? (@FootyHimmatt7) December 5, 2018