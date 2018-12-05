Menu

‘He wants to get sacked tonight’ – Manchester United fans react to Jose Mourinho benching Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku ahead of crucial game against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans have been sent into overdrive this evening with the news that United stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku will not start against Arsenal.

United have failed to win any of their past three Premier League games and it seems that Jose Mourinho has thrown a spanner into the works by dropping Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku to the bench.

Whilst the decision to drop the players could pay-off in the long-term amidst concerns over the attitude and work rate of the players in the United dressing room – benching two of your biggest stars ahead of a crucial match against Arsenal is certainly risky.

Check out United’s starting line-up below:

Unai Emery’s Gunners are full of confidence heading into tonight’s clash at Old Trafford, they’re coming off the biggest win of their season so far after they turned the tables on North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Mourinho is taking a risk with his choice of defenders this evening, the Portuguese has decided to hand a first league start since March and first appearance all season to Marcos Rojo and the former Chelsea boss has also brought Ivorian Eric Bailly back into the line-up.

It will be Chris Smalling who captains the Red Devils tonight.

Fans took to twitter to vent their concerns over Mourinho deciding not to start Pogba and Lukaku:

More Stories / Manchester United FC

More Stories Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba Romelu Lukaku