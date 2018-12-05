Menu

“It’s ridiculous at this point” – These Man United fans fuming as “undroppable” Red Devils star claims starting spot vs Arsenal, Lukaku and Pogba both dropped

Man United fans flocked to Twitter this evening to vent their frustrations as Jose Mourinho starting the “undroppable” Nemanja Matic for their clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

United take on the Gunners this evening, with Jose Mourinho’s side looking to come away with all three points as they look to get themselves back in the race for the top four.

Their opponents Arsenal are on a long unbeaten run stretching back to their second game of the season against Chelsea, and it seems as if they’ll prove to be stern opposition for the Red Devils today.

United manager Mourinho made some big changes to his starting XI this evening, as both Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba have been dropped to the substitutes bench.

However, this wasn’t the only thing that United fans are angry with, as some have let their fume known at the fact that Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has once again be selected to start for their side.

The Serb hasn’t had the best spell of his career since his move to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2017, and given this information, it seems strange that Mourinho is constantly starting the former Chelsea man in what seems like 95% of matches.

United fans let their frustrations at this known on Twitter, with some even branding Matic “undroppable”.

We’ve selected a few of those tweets below. And to be quite frank, we can see where they’re coming from given Matic’s form of late!

