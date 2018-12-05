Manchester City are reportedly leading the charge against the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to seal the transfer of Real Madrid star Isco.

The Spain international is having a tough season at the Bernabeu this year, having majorly fallen out of favour with new manager Santiago Solari.

And according to Don Balon, this could now lead to an exit from Madrid this January as a number of top clubs queue up for his signature.

The report states City are among the clubs to have come in with offers for the £62million-rated attacking midfielder, who seems an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s side, even if they’re not exactly lacking in quality in that area of the pitch already.

City may feel Isco’s availability is too good an opportunity for them to miss, particularly as he could make his way to one of their major rivals if they don’t snap him up.

Don Balon also links the 26-year-old with Arsenal, who certainly could do with more quality in attack, with Isco an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil after his recent struggles under Unai Emery.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have their own problems as Eden Hazard has been by far their best attacking player this season, with there perhaps being room for Isco to come in as an upgrade on Willian, or even in a deeper role as a long-term successor to Cesc Fabregas.

Either way, Don Balon suggests City are ready to do business as soon as the transfer window opens, so their Premier League rivals will need to be pretty sharp as well if they are to stand any chance of beating the league leaders to this quality potential signing.