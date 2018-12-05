Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on the potential transfer of Roma defender Kostas Manolas as Florentino Perez looks for replacements for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

The latter has recently been linked strongly with Manchester United, who are said to have agreed terms with the €100million-rated France international in a recent report from Diario Gol.

The latest is that Manolas is a player Real are keeping a close eye on as the futures of Ramos and Varane look in doubt, so it may be encouraging news from a United point of view as it sounds like the World Cup-winning centre-back is indeed nearing an exit from the Bernabeu.

Don Balon report of Madrid’s pursuit of Manolas, who may be able to leave Roma for around €60m, which looks all in all like some very sound business by Real if they pull it off.

It is unclear quite what has gone wrong for Varane at Madrid this season, but United won’t be too bothered if they can land the 25-year-old, who has played his part in four Champions League wins for Los Blancos and often looked one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

The Red Devils will certainly feel he is a major upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, even if he isn’t quite good enough for Real Madrid.