Paul Pogba transfer hint as Manchester United star makes big Jose Mourinho claim to team-mates

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has dropped a fresh transfer hint to his team-mates after making a big claim about his relationship with Jose Mourinho.

The pair have been widely reported as coming to blows after the recent 2-2 draw with Southampton, and the Independent report that Pogba did not respond well to another attack from his manager.

Their report states Pogba told team-mates he cannot go on like this for much longer, and also adds that Mourinho seems to be giving up on the player, texting club chiefs that he’s tried everything with him, to no avail.

This all sounds hugely worrying from a United point of view, with there clearly being blame on both sides as Pogba has not utilised his immense natural ability, while Mourinho has also failed to get more out of an expensively-assembled squad of world class players.

The Red Devils take on Arsenal in a challenging game at Old Trafford this evening, and will need the likes of Pogba on top form if they are to stand any chance of getting a result.

The Gunners have a poor record away at United, but are currently 19 games unbeaten after looking revitalised under Unai Emery since he replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if Mourinho can come close to lifting his squad to that kind of level if these latest reports are anything to go by.