Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco would reportedly be keen on a potential transfer to the club’s arch rivals Barcelona if the opportunity came up.

According to Don Balon, there has been interest from Barca in Isco in the past, and the Spain international could be keen on crossing the divide and swapping the Bernabeu for the Nou Camp.

This could actually be a move that makes sense for both clubs and the player, with Isco no longer featuring regularly in Madrid’s starting line up.

However, the 26-year-old has shown his class in his time with Los Blancos, and seems like someone who could be a perfect fit due to Barcelona’s style of play.

The Catalan giants could do with a player of Isco’s type as a long-term replacement for club legend Andres Iniesta, who left the club at the end of last season.

Still, the rivalry between these two makes it highly unlikely a deal will go through, with Don Balon also linking the player with a number of other top clubs right now, while Barcelona links may be something of the past.

Players have moved between the two El Clasico rivals, however, such as Luis Figo and Luis Enrique.