Jurgen Klopp has offered an injury update on Joe Gomez to Liverpool fans following the Reds win over Burnley, Klopp also blasted Burnley following the game.

England international Joe Gomez was stretchered off the pitch after only 20 minutes of action this evening, the defender suffered an ankle injury following a slide tackle from Burnley’s Ben Mee.

Fortunately Liverpool managed to grab the three points regardless but they may never have gone 1-0 down in the first place if Gomez remained on the pitch.

Here is Klopp’s update on Gomez’s injury:

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez has an ankle injury. He will have a scan tomorrow. Likely to miss some time. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 5, 2018

Klopp also told Liverpool’s official website:

“It was his ankle”,

“Joe is injured and probably not only a little bit. We have to see, we don’t know in the moment. We sent him home.”

Gomez will be a massive miss for Liverpool and his injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for himself or the team.

Gomez has been tipped to break into Liverpool’s defence for years and the ex-Charlton boy has finally managed to do that, but a lot of his time at Liverpool has been hindered with injury problems.

Liverpool are also about to get underway in a congested pile up of fixtures.

Klopp was very disappointed with the fact that Burnley weren’t warned from committing such heavy tackles on his players:

Klopp unhappy with sliding challenge which caused Gomez injury. There had already been one before his ankle was done. Klopp: ‘After the first challenge sliding tackle from 7 or 8 yards I said to the ref: ‘Please tell them you can’t do that'. Someone has to say ‘Stop doing that’ — ian herbert (@ianherbs) December 5, 2018

The Reds will play 3 games in 8 days starting with their Premier League tie against Bournemouth on Saturday, followed by a midweek ‘all or nothing’ Champions League clash with Napoli.

Their congested schedule is rounded off with a eagerly anticipated clash against bitter rivals Manchester United next Sunday.

Klopp clashed with Burnley boss Sean Dyche at the full-time whistle and it’s no doubt that the German was disappointed with Burnley’s rough and tough style of play:

some words between Klopp & Dyche ??? pic.twitter.com/KYg8i6Laad — Across the Pond (@ATPradio) December 5, 2018