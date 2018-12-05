Video: Alisson’s world class save that lead to fine Xherdan Shaqiri goal in Liverpool 3-1 Burnley

Xherdan Shaqiri may have wrapped up the win for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Burnley tonight, however it may be Alisson who takes the plaudits from the Reds’ third goal against the Clarets for this stunning save.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side only sitting 2-1 up and under pressure form Burnley, Brazilian international Alisson pulled out a truly world class stop to deny the home side an equaliser at the death.

Alisson was involved again just seconds later, as he started a counter attack for the Reds that ended up in Shaqiri sealing the deal for the Merseyside club.

Here’s a clip of Alisson’s miraculous save tonight, one we’re sure Liverpool fans are going to want to watch over and over again!