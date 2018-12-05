Video: Arsenal take lead v Manchester United thanks to awful David De Gea howler

Arsenal took the lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening, and the Gunners had David De Gea to thank for it.

In the 26th minute, the Gunners swung a corner in from the left hand side, which was met by defender Shkodran Mustafi, who fired his free header towards goal from six yards out.

De Gea then produced a moment to forget, as the Spaniard palmed the ball up and over himself and across the goal line, something that saw the away side take the lead.

Here’s a clip of Arsenal’s goal this evening. Not one De Gea will be wanting to watch back any time soon…