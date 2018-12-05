Tottenham star Harry Kane was on hand to give Spurs an early lead against Southampton this evening, Kane fired Spurs in to the lead only 9 minutes into the tie.

Kane used excellent movement to lose his marker and tap Mauricio Pochettino’s men into the lead after Christian Eriksen drilled a low cross into the box, following a short corner.

This is Kane’s 3rd Premier League goal in his last three games, it seems like the England captain is firmly back to his best.

Check out the goal below:

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping that his side bounce back from their disappointing 4-2 defeat to North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

What better chance to get back to winning ways than when your facing off against a managerless Southampton team who look set to be relegated?

