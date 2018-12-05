Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini shocked fans this evening when he pulled Arsenal ace Matteo Guendouzi’s hair.

Just as young Guendouzi managed to glide past Fellaini, the Belgian grabbed him by his long hair and pulled him to the floor – Fellaini somehow managed to avoid being carded for his disgraceful foul.

Given that Fellaini used to sport one of the largest afro’s know to man, you’d think that the Belgian would never pull someone by their hair but the midfielder continues to amaze fans with his actions.

Check out a video of the incident below: