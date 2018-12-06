(Pictures) ‘Embarrassing’ Chelsea star guilty of shocking defending for Wolves’ winning goal and slammed by angry Blues fans

A closer look at Diogo Jota’s winning goal for Wolves last night shows just how little Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger did to prevent it.

Take a look at the screen shots below as the Germany international allows Jota to creep in behind him without any kind of challenge to follow his run.

Rudiger has generally been solid since joining Chelsea from Roma last season, but he had a real off-day here with some criminal ball-watching as he more or less jogged back as Wolves attacked.

This was only Maurizio Sarri’s second defeat as Blues manager, and Rudiger has to take a big share of the blame for the nature of how this goal came about.

Unsurprisingly, there were more than a few angry tweets from some CFC fans aimed Rudiger’s way…

The second goal tonight was so frustrating. First appeals for a foul that wasn’t. Then for azpi and Rudiger to watch the players coast in for the goal. Embarrassing. — RLC must start (@cfcfansverdict) December 5, 2018

Kepa could have done better in the first goal, but he’s been excellent for us. Rudiger completely switched off for the 2nd goal. It’s just unacceptable. — Bongani (@Bongani_Dlams) December 6, 2018

The performance was bad. Disappointing. Can’t help but feel though that Kepa fucked up on the first goal, he should have saved it. Rudiger should have defended better for the second goal. If we took just one of those chances, we would have been ok. Striker needed badly though — Dimitri Challouma (@01Dimitri) December 6, 2018

Rudiger slept at the second goal buy a full back and a striker… — giwrgos athinaios (@ForEnnJoy) December 5, 2018

What was chelseas defence doing in that 2nd goal. How poor was that. Its not even possible to analyse how much was wrong. Why is rudiger there doing NOTHING? AND DAVE WERE ARE YOU? — Shauny P (@shaunypizzle) December 5, 2018