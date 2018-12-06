Menu

(Pictures) ‘Embarrassing’ Chelsea star guilty of shocking defending for Wolves’ winning goal and slammed by angry Blues fans

A closer look at Diogo Jota’s winning goal for Wolves last night shows just how little Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger did to prevent it.

Take a look at the screen shots below as the Germany international allows Jota to creep in behind him without any kind of challenge to follow his run.

rudiger wolves goal

Watch Antonio Rudiger at the top of the picture as the move starts…

rudiger

Rudiger still has no idea what’s going on…

rudiger wolves

Wolves may not score an easier goal all season!

Rudiger has generally been solid since joining Chelsea from Roma last season, but he had a real off-day here with some criminal ball-watching as he more or less jogged back as Wolves attacked.

This was only Maurizio Sarri’s second defeat as Blues manager, and Rudiger has to take a big share of the blame for the nature of how this goal came about.

Unsurprisingly, there were more than a few angry tweets from some CFC fans aimed Rudiger’s way…

