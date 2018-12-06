Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is eager for his club to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as he becomes unsettled at the club.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest defensive players in Europe, shining for his current club mostly in the right-back position, but also capable of doing a job in defensive midfield.

These are two problem areas for United right now, and CaughtOffside understands Mourinho is pushing for a bid of around £54million to sign Kimmich, most likely next summer.

Kimmich is likely to have other major suitors as well due to Bayern’s own transfer plans, with Benjamin Pavard thought to be on his way to the Allianz Arena next summer.

The Stuttgart defender has denied this in an interview with L’Equipe this season, but CaughtOffside understands a future deal is looking likely.

This would no doubt put Kimmich’s future in some doubt, with Don Balon also reporting that he may look to leave as Pavard joins, with Barcelona mentioned as one of his admirers, though he could also be keen on a move to the Premier League.

The Germany international is a big versatile talent who could add a great deal to most top teams around the world, though Pavard is another huge talent who would fit in well at Bayern.

United would do well to land Kimmich if this does all come about, though it remains to be seen if Bayern would agree to let such a key player go for just £54m.

The Red Devils have splashed the cash on other big names in the past so Bayern may well feel they can get a bit more out of them if their interest in the player is that great.

With Mourinho in need of an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young at right-back, while Diogo Dalot remains an inexperienced youngster who is perhaps not ready to be first choice, Kimmich seems an obvious fit for that role.

But he could also arguably do a better job than the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in a defensive midfield role too.