Menu

Not Pogba: These Manchester United fans tell Jose Mourinho who the real ‘virus’ is after 2-2 Arsenal draw

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is on the receiving end of a fair amount of criticism on Twitter today.

The Red Devils boss is not exactly Mr Popular at Old Trafford right now, with four games in the Premier League now without a win.

MORE: Anthony Martial does something no Manchester United player has done for 14 years with goal vs Arsenal

There has also been plenty of controversy behind the scenes, with Mourinho reported by the Mirror and others to have labelled midfielder Paul Pogba a ‘virus’ after the draw with Southampton at the weekend.

The Portuguese then proceeded to leave Pogba on the bench against Arsenal, which didn’t end too well as the team dropped two points once again in another unconvincing display.

The France international might not be in the form of his life, but it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t have had something to offer against the Gunners.

More Stories / Latest News

United fans aren’t too convinced it’s Pogba who’s the real virus at United, but Mourinho himself as his negativity seems to continue to drag the club down…

More Stories Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba