Not Pogba: These Manchester United fans tell Jose Mourinho who the real ‘virus’ is after 2-2 Arsenal draw

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is on the receiving end of a fair amount of criticism on Twitter today.

The Red Devils boss is not exactly Mr Popular at Old Trafford right now, with four games in the Premier League now without a win.

There has also been plenty of controversy behind the scenes, with Mourinho reported by the Mirror and others to have labelled midfielder Paul Pogba a ‘virus’ after the draw with Southampton at the weekend.

The Portuguese then proceeded to leave Pogba on the bench against Arsenal, which didn’t end too well as the team dropped two points once again in another unconvincing display.

The France international might not be in the form of his life, but it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t have had something to offer against the Gunners.

United fans aren’t too convinced it’s Pogba who’s the real virus at United, but Mourinho himself as his negativity seems to continue to drag the club down…

José is trying to convince us that our squad isn’t good enough. The same squad that finished 2nd last season. He’s the virus and he needs to get out asap. — Connor. (@UnitedConnor) December 6, 2018

Mourinho is a virus. Just came and infected us with his dirty stinking football — Your Favorite Uncle (@unclevee) December 5, 2018

conclusion. There is no way United players train attacking drills/combinations during the week. Mourinho is the virus. — Labile (@DatGuyDezza) December 5, 2018

Pogba's confidence has been utterly destroyed by Mourinho. Just hope the real virus, Jose gets the sack before it's too late. — Az ?? (@azeem_shera) December 5, 2018

If Pogba is a Virus, I think Jose Mourinho is a CANCER that the only treatment out of @ManUtd is simple just SACK him ASAP. #JoseOut #MUNARS — Abass Maliki (@Abass193) December 5, 2018

Mourinho is a virus. And Manchester united is a toxic team. https://t.co/yfVgaQhAEt — Salman Khokhar (@slmnkh) December 5, 2018

Mourinho calling anybody a virus is the height of irony… — Patrick Obahiagbon (@PObahiagbon) December 5, 2018

If Pogba is a virus then Mourinho is the Plague Hope this helps — • (@LabileLife) December 5, 2018

Pogba did not start and we still shamble. We know who the real virus is — Keyyxm (@mhmdqyym_) December 5, 2018

It was Rashford and Herrera vs Arsenal… Sack Mourinho for goodness sake.. Mourinho is not only a virus to Man United but the entire world for his defensive boring game. First time in 3 decades Man United with negative goal difference.#MourinhoOut#MUNARS — Mohamed ~~Water R specialist ~~~ (@yas_ka_moha) December 5, 2018

Mourinho is the virus! — Mr T~witter (@WakeUp2Reality_) December 5, 2018