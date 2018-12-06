Manchester United’s long-serving star Antonio Valencia is reportedly looking closer to leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer.

The Ecuadorian right-back has long been a key player for United, but looks to have fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho in this difficult situation.

According to the Sun, Valencia is now a target for West Ham, with manager Manuel Pellegrini said to be a big fan.

The report also quotes a club source as stating the 33-year-old hasn’t seen eye to eye with manager Mourinho this season, suggesting a new contract for the veteran looks uncertain at this stage.

It seems like a good time for United to clear out some ageing players like Valencia after their poor form this season, with a major revamp of the squad looking necessary at Old Trafford.

West Ham may have a similar situation on their hands as the Sun suggests Pablo Zabaleta may leave or retire, with Valencia an ideal replacement at right-back.