(Pictures) Manchester United tweet about goal vs Arsenal instantly backfires

Manchester United attempted some light humour from their official Twitter account yesterday celebrating the Jesse Lingard goal vs Arsenal.

The Red Devils tweeted out the line ‘not a cellphone in sight, just people living in the moment’ – a running Twitter joke going around at the moment.

However, a closer look at the photo of Lingard celebrating the goal shows people in the crowd who are indeed capturing the moment on their phones, as is all too common these days, whether at football, a gig, or even breakfast.

Not a dig at United fans in particular, but let’s face it, almost everyone wants some fan footage to call their own when they go to games, so this tweet was never going to look anything other than silly.

See below for some close-up pics that show fans grabbing photos and videos of the moment…