Manchester United want this £40m manager to replace Mourinho next summer

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the man Manchester United have identified to succeed Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford next year.

According to The Sun, United are prepared to agree on a mooted £40 million deal to secure the services of the Argentine coach, after coming to the conclusion that he is the best candidate to take the top job at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho is seemingly on borrowed time in his role at the club after a disastrous start to the 2018-19 campaign which has seen the club slip to eighth in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have only managed to win six of their first 15 matches, with four losses to their name already after shipping a whopping 25 goals, which has embarrassingly left them with a negative goal difference.

Meanwhile, Spurs are sitting in third place, just eight points behind league leaders Manchester City, despite bringing in no new players during the last transfer window.

Pochettino has turned Tottenham into a Champions League side on a limited budget while favouring an attack-minded, quick and fluid style of play which has been widely praised.

The 46-year-old is essentially the anti-Mourinho, a positive man with a refreshing footballing philosophy and enthusiasm for the game, who seems to be honing his skills as a coach with each passing year.

Mourinho’s negative, dour demeanour has alienated United fans across Manchester in recent times and his tactics have been universally condemned after a string of uninspired, lethargic and downright dull performances from his team.

The Sun reports that there is a clause in the Portuguese tactician’s current contract which means it would cost the club less to sack him if they are not in the Champions League and so Old Trafford officials are happy to wait until the end of the season to show him the exit door.

Is Pochettino the right man to lead the Red Devils? He certainly can’t do any worse than Mourinho has done and given his excellent track record without financial backing, there is every chance he could succeed and take his career to the next level.