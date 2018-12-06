Chelsea cleared to seal exciting forward transfer for £53million

Chelsea and other clubs can reportedly clinch the transfer of Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek for a fee of around £53million.

The Poland international has made a superb start to life in Serie A this season, looking one of the finds of the whole summer after netting 14 goals in his first 15 games for his new club.

Chelsea could undoubtedly do with someone like that up front at the moment after some continued lack of form from both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in front of goal.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid are also interested in Piatek as they could do with strengthening up front as well, with Genoa asking for £53m to let him go.

This should not be too expensive to put off clubs like Chelsea and Madrid, with the Daily Mail linking the Blues with the 23-year-old earlier this season.

CFC fans surely recognise the need to improve their squad this winter if they are to have any chance of getting back in the title race after some poor recent results.

Despite playing some fine football under Maurizio Sarri, the team’s lack of a goal threat has made them overly reliant on Eden Hazard, whose form has dried up somewhat.

Having long been unbeaten this season, Chelsea have now lost two of their last three league matches, and have won just four of their last ten.