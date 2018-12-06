Video: Isco’s stunning strike for Real Madrid in Copa Del Rey clash is a stark reminder of his ability

Real Madrid midfielder Isco grabbed two goals in the Spanish Cup against Melilla on Thursday night, the first of which was an absolute belter.

Los Blancos ran out 6-1 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu in the round of 32-second leg tie, which secured their progress 10-1 on aggregate.

Marco Asensio and Isco each grabbed a brace, while Javi Sanchez and Vinicius Junior grabbed the other two goals in a one-sided affair during which Madrid flexed their attacking muscles.

Isco has found himself out of favour since the arrival of Santiago Solari as head coach, but his performance tonight was a stark reminder of his ability, highlighted by his long-range strike after 47 minutes.

The Spaniard picked the ball up on the edge of the box, then set himself before letting fly with a superb effort which nestled into the top left-hand corner of the net, much to the delight of the home faithful.

Check out Isco’s brilliant goal below, via Twitter.