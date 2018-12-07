AC Milan transfer news: €35m double swoop for Brazilian starlets eyed

AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on Brazilian duo Everton Soares and Rodrigo Dourado as they continue to consider ways to strengthen their squad.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri have already secured a deal for Lucas Paqueta as he’s expected to join up with the squad in January.

However, it appears as though sporting director Leonardo’s shopping trip in Brazil isn’t over, as Calciomercato note that Gremio striker Everton and Internacional starlet Dourado are both on his radar to bolster Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.

Further, it’s added that while Dourado could fetch up to €15m, Everton could be valued around €20m, and so it won’t be cheap or easy to prise them away from their homeland.

Everton, 22, bagged 16 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances this past season, while Dourado was named in the team of the season due to his impressive performances with Internacional.

With a lack of quality depth in midfield and up front, these two additions would importantly address key flaws in the current Milan squad too, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they are considered the solutions.

The Italian giants are currently chasing Champions League qualification this season as they currently sit in fourth place in Serie A, just a point above fifth-placed Lazio.

If they can secure that, perhaps their ambitions and targets will change to more established individuals in Europe, but for now there is some excitement for their supporters that they could be continuing to scour Brazil for the brightest young talents to go along with their acquisition of Paqueta.