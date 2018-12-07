Agent of €50m Chelsea transfer target drops big hint over possible January deal

Chelsea are reportedly eager to snap up Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj in January, and his agent has suggested that it’s certainly possible.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will know all about the Albanian international having coached him at Empoli and Napoli as he firmly established himself as one of his more trusted players based on the number of appearances he made.

The 24-year-old made over 40 appearances in each of the three seasons Sarri was in charge at the San Paolo, while his versatility could also prove to be very useful given his ability to play on either side of the backline.

As noted by Calciomercato.it, it’s been suggested that Chelsea could accelerate their plans to sign Hysaj, although he does have a €50m release clause in his current contract which could prove to be problematic, but talks are said to be ongoing between the two parties.

While that is questionable in terms of whether or not negotiations are ongoing behind closed doors, Hysaj’s agent has publicly confirmed that talks with Chelsea could move forward in January as well as the fact that Sarri is eager to secure a reunion.

“I can’t rule out resuming negotiations with Chelsea in January,” Mario Giuffredi told Radio Crc, as per the Daily Mail.

‘We know there was contact in the summer because Sarri wanted him, and we also know that Zappacosta is not to the liking of the coach. We’ll see how it goes, anything could happen.”

Given Hysaj has also now become a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti in Naples, it remains to be seen if the Serie A giants are even willing to discuss a deal.

Nevertheless, with Kevin Malcuit now offering genuine competition and quality, perhaps they will be more inclined to listen to an offer, and so Sarri could yet secure another important deal with his former club having snapped up midfield general Jorginho this past summer.

Based on the success of his move to Stamford Bridge thus far, adding Hysaj could be a sensible swoop from the Italian tactician if the club can reach a deal.