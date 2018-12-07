Chelsea given potential transfer boost by Barcelona misfit who could be perfect for Sarri

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Barcelona ace Denis Suarez, and he could have alerted them over a possible switch with his latest comments.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating season thus far, as he has been limited to just three appearances in all competitions, with two of those coming in the Copa del Rey with Ernesto Valverde rotating his squad.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that he is growing frustrated at the Nou Camp, and so if his situation doesn’t change, it could lead to a push to move elsewhere for a more prominent role.

As noted by The Sun, Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for the Spaniard, and he has now seemingly offered them a transfer boost by suggesting that he could be open to an exit from Barcelona if he isn’t able to secure more playing time in the coming weeks and months.

“I work to play and I’m not having minutes, if I do not play … we’ll see,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I want to play, today I was able to enjoy and I felt good, comfortable, I want to play as much as possible.”

Suarez would arguably be an ideal fit for Maurizio Sarri given the Italian tactician’s preferred style of play, as his technical quality, creativity and composure on the ball would potentially see him suit his possession-based game perfectly.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if Chelsea are monitoring his situation if he does indeed wish to leave the Nou Camp, as he could prove to be a very astute addition to the Blues squad.

With Mateo Kovacic’s loan spell ending at the end of the season, Sarri will have a void to fill in his midfield eventually and so perhaps Suarez will come in to address that problem if his issues at Barcelona persist.

Given he’s competing with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and others for a place in the starting line-up, it doesn’t appear as though there is a short-term fix for him.