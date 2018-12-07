Liverpool injury news: Klopp set for crucial boost vs Bournemouth, but key figure remains doubt

Liverpool will look to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Man City this weekend as they look for all three points away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Their win over Burnley in midweek kept them just two points adrift of City at the top of the table after 15 games as they made it four consecutive victories in the league.

With Pep Guardiola’s men not in action until Saturday evening when they face Chelsea, the Reds take on the Cherries in the early kick-off and so they have the opportunity to temporarily go top and put real pressure on their rivals.

In order to do that, Jurgen Klopp will hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible at his disposal, and according to The Express, he’s set for a boost from Andy Robertson who is being tipped to return from a dead leg injury in time to feature this weekend.

It’s added that he was seen in training on Thursday looking sharp, and so it would be a surprise if he wasn’t in the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium.

However, Sadio Mane reportedly wasn’t seen at training, and so that raises major doubts over his ability to be fit in time for the game on Saturday.

The 26-year-old’s absence will be an ongoing frustration for Klopp and Liverpool, as he’s bagged seven goals and three assists in 19 games so far this season and so they could certainly do with his quality in the final third.

Nevertheless, they secured a win without him at Turf Moor, and Klopp will be hoping that if he doesn’t recover in time, they can produce a repeat against Eddie Howe’s side in their march towards competing for the title this season.