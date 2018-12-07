Man Utd misfit eyed by Premier League side but Euro giants could hold crucial advantage

As he continues to struggle to establish himself at Man Utd, Matteo Darmian is reportedly of interest to Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 after an impressive stint at Torino while he had established himself as a regular for Italy.

Expected by many to kick on and become a key figure for United with his defensive qualities and attacking threat as well as his useful versatility, it hasn’t worked out for Darmian quite as hoped.

The Italian international has made just 88 appearances since his move, as he has gradually become a bit-part player in Jose Mourinho’s plans. Going from 39 appearances in his first season, that figure dropped to 29 in 2016/17 and to just 17 last season.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise if he is considering an exit to secure more minutes elsewhere and force his way into Roberto Mancini’s plans for Italy.

As noted by talkSPORT, Fulham have emerged as an option for him if he wishes to remain in England, with Ranieri looking to address a flawed defence at Craven Cottage as they hope to avoid a relegation dogfight this season.

However, it’s added that both Inter and Lazio are also interested, and particularly for the former given their ability to offer Champions League football as well as a possible title bid this season, it’s added that they could hold a crucial advantage in that Darmian prefers a return to Serie A.

Given the Italian ace’s current contract expires in the summer, it would seem like a sensible decision from United’s perspective if they sold him for a cut-price deal in January in order to avoid losing him for nothing just a few months later.

Nevertheless, that’s assuming that he can’t be convinced to sign a new deal, but based on his lack of playing time this season, it would come as no surprise if he is focusing on an exit, perhaps as early as the New Year.