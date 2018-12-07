Liverpool could reportedly receive a late boost on the injury front as Sadio Mane has been pictured travelling with the squad to face Bournemouth.

As noted by Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp was pessimistic over the forward’s chances of recovering from a foot injury in time to feature for the Reds this weekend when speaking to the media in his press conference on Friday.

While it remains to be seen whether or not he has recovered sufficiently to feature at some point, freelance photographer Mark Hughes pictured Mane boarding the plane with the rest of the squad, as seen in his tweet below, which is a positive sign at least.

The 26-year-old has been crucial for Liverpool so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, his impact in the final third could be crucial, especially away from home where Liverpool could look to hurt Bournemouth on the counter attack.

Time will tell if he gets the green light to make an appearance, or if he has merely travelled with the squad and will be used by Klopp only if absolutely necessary.

Either way, it’s positive news for the Merseyside giants as it would suggest that Mane could be available to face Napoli in the Champions League next week in what is a crunch clash which will determine qualification to the knockout stage.

For now though, perhaps Klopp would arguably be sensible not to risk him this weekend, regardless of whether or not he has travelled with the rest of the squad.

Sadio Mane has travelled to Bournemouth with the LFC squad. — MH (@MarkHughes_) December 7, 2018