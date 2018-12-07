Menu

‘WTF is he on about?’ – These Man Utd fans left baffled by what Jose Mourinho said about Fred

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has explained why summer signing Fred has struggled for playing time, and it hasn’t gone down very well with some supporters.

As noted by Sky Sports, United splashed out around £52m on the Brazilian international this past summer, as he ultimately proved to be their only real marquee addition.

SEE MORE: Man Utd injury news: Quartet remain concerns for Mourinho vs Fulham

Since then, the 25-year-old has managed to make just 10 appearances in all competitions, being used sporadically between spells on the bench.

In turn, it will undoubtedly have been a frustrating spell for Fred himself, but also for the fans given that they would have been itching to see him in action on a regular basis this season to see him develop and improve.

It hasn’t worked out that way and now Mourinho has essentially conceded that Man Utd’s defensive vulnerabilities mean that he doesn’t feel comfortable using Fred until they shore things up at the back.

“I think [with] Fred, when the team is defensively stronger and doesn’t need in midfield people that is more worried in giving some balance to the team than being involved in creation and attacking dynamics, the day we are stronger defensively, I think the horizons for Fred change completely,” he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

On one hand, he has a point. Man Utd have conceded 25 goals in 15 league games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 15 sides, and so he must find the solution to tighten things up.

However, it begs the question then why Fred was signed before the defensive flaws were addressed, and ultimately how a player of his quality is considered likely to be left exposed and vulnerable rather than improving the team.

As seen in the tweets below, many United fans were not impressed with Mourinho’s assessment…

