Arsenal could reportedly be looking to strengthen their attack in January as they’ve been linked with a move for Club Brugge forward Wesley.

Unai Emery appears to be well set in that department, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagging 12 goals in 19 games so far this season, while Alexandre Lacazette has added eight in 17 outings.

SEE MORE: Arsenal defender Rob Holding reveals classy gesture from Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford following injury heartbreak

Coupled with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and other creative stars behind them, it would seem as though the Gunners have enough attacking quality available to the Spanish tactician already.

Further, with Rob Holding suffering a serious injury this week, perhaps filling that void and making Arsenal a more formidable defensive unit would be the more sensible priority in the winter transfer window, particularly given that they’ve conceded 20 goals in just 15 Premier League games so far this season.

Despite all that, Calciomercato report that Wesley is on their radar with a January move touted, as the 22-year-old has certainly impressed so far this season.

He’s scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 23 games, and so it could be argued that he may well be a great addition to add further quality and depth for Arsenal as they continue to compete on multiple fronts this season and moving forward.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a move in the New Year materialises to take the Brazilian ace to north London.

As Emery looks to guide Arsenal to a top-four finish in the Premier League and Europa League glory as well as deep runs in domestic cup competitions, perhaps adding more firepower to the side won’t be the worst idea.