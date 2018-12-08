Chelsea star edging towards exit door as influential figure eyes fresh start

Daniella Semaan, the wife of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, is reportedly keen on the idea of starting a new chapter in Italy, with AC Milan heavily linked with a swoop.

Fabregas will see his current contract with the Blues expire at the end of the season, and so question marks have been raised over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he has seemingly fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri.

As noted by Goal.com, the Italian tactician has revealed his desire to see his midfield stalwart extend his stay at Chelsea, but ultimately as he conceded with the club’s contract policy for over 30s in mind, it might not be possible for the two parties to reach an agreement.

In turn, speculation has been rife that Milan will look to make a move for Fabregas either in January or on a free transfer next summer, and according to Calciomercato, his wife, Semaan, is reportedly eager to try a new life in Milan which will be a huge boost for the Rossoneri.

While it will likely be Fabregas who makes the final decision on his career, the influence that his partner and family have in the matter will be huge, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Semaan is indeed hoping to convince him to start a new chapter in Italy.

With Milan pushing for Champions League qualification this season, they could offer the Spaniard an interesting project as he would essentially be a leading, experienced figure in a young side under coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Time will tell if a move materialises, but ultimately, if Semaan is eager for the switch to Milan, she could play a decisive role in the next big decision Fabregas takes on his career.