One of Manchester United’s targets who has been tipped to improve their defensive woes has shut down rumours of a move to Old Trafford, whilst launching a scathing attack on Jose Mourinho.

According to a report from the Express, Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has revealed that he will not be moving to Old Trafford as long as Mourinho is in charge of the Red Devils.

23-year-old Akanji joined Dortmund in the January transfer window from Basel and the Swiss international has since become a mainstay in Dortmund’s defence under Lucien Favre.

Akanji told German publication WAZ this on a potential move to United: