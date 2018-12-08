Lionel Messi wants to see €25M former Barcelona star seal Nou Camp return

Lionel Messi is reportedly keen to see one former Barcelona star seal his return to the Nou Camp, and the player in question may not be exactly who you think.

Dani Olmo, who was at Barcelona between the years of 2007 and 2014, currently plies his trade for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, and Messi is keen to see him come back the Nou Camp in the near future.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine superstar wants to see Olmo come back the Nou Camp, and that Dinamo Zagreb would be wanting €25M if they were to let the youngster leave.

The report also notes that Luka Modric has recommended the signing of Olmo to Real Madrid, so it looks like Barca may have some competition in the race for the Spaniard.

During his time in Croatia, Olmo has managed to establish himself as one of Dinamo’s most important players, an impressive feat when you consider he’s just 20 years old.

The midfielder has scored 18 and assisted 19 in 82 games in all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb, a decent return for a player in his position.

Considering Olmo came through La Masia, it’d be nice to see the player seal a return to the Nou Camp in the near future, something that’d surely please Messi if it did actually come to fruition.