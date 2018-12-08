Man Utd have endured a difficult season thus far, but they put that to the side in a very impressive first-half performance against Fulham on Saturday.

Goals from Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku put them firmly in control of proceedings, as they looked well on course to secure three crucial points.

SEE MORE: Video: Superb set-piece routine ends with Romelu Lukaku goal as Man Utd run riot vs Fulham

Given that they continue to languish in eighth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four, a win this weekend was vital for Jose Mourinho and his men.

In scoring at will in the opening 45 minutes against Claudio Ranieri’s side, they ended a barren run stretching over two years in which they have failed to score three first-half goals in a Premier League game at Old Trafford, as noted below in ESPN’s tweet.

That statistic goes to show the lack of quality and clinical edge that they’ve suffered with in the final third in more recent times, while perhaps their style of play under Mourinho hasn’t always necessarily allowed them to be so dominant in an attacking sense.

Nevertheless, having now seemingly swept aside Fulham in the first half, they’ll hope that it can act as a catalyst to boost confidence and belief that they can enjoy a positive festive period to put themselves back in the mix for a top-four finish this season.