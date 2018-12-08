Man Utd went into their clash with Fulham on Saturday with several injury concerns, and Jose Mourinho was given a fresh headache during the game.

As noted by TeamTalk, Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Alexis Sanchez are all current injury concerns for the Red Devils.

While Sanchez and Lindelof weren’t in contention to feature, Martial and Bailly failed to make the squad this weekend although Smalling and Jones did recover in time to take their place in the starting line-up.

However, as noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, Smalling was unable to complete the game as he was replaced in the second half.

In turn, that now gives Mourinho a real headache in defence as although Marcos Rojo was able to come on and fill the void, the Argentine international has made just one appearance all season previously and so it raises concern over United’s backline.

Coupled with Lindelof and Bailly both currently being ruled out, it leaves United exposed in that department if Smalling has suffered a serious setback.

The Red Devils have already conceded 26 goals in 16 Premier League games so far this season, and so with such a leaky defence, the last thing that Mourinho needs is to be continuously forced into making changes which in turn doesn’t allow him to find a settled partnership to provide necessary solidity.