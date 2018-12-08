Man Utd will reportedly be without the services of Anthony Martial when they face Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals in just 12 Premier League outings to emerge as the biggest goalscoring threat for the Red Devils.

Those seven goals have come in his last eight games in the league, and so Jose Mourinho would have been desperate to see the Frenchman continue that momentum and continue to fire United up the table, starting this weekend against Fulham.

However, as noted by The Mirror, having been considered a major doubt for the game after picking up a problem during the draw with Arsenal in midweek, it’s noted that given he hasn’t been spotted with the rest of the squad ahead of the game that it’s likely he has failed a late fitness test.

If accurate, that will be a major setback for the Red Devils, as they can ill-afford to drop any more points now having fallen off the pace set by their rivals.

United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the top four as their Champions League qualification hopes appear to be slipping further away each week.

In turn, Martial’s absence with his recent form in mind will be a huge blow in their bid to close the gap, and so perhaps it could give Romelu Lukaku a chance to put his poor form behind him and fill that void against Claudio Ranieri’s side.