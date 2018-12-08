Maurizio Sarri keen on landing January signing for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he is keen on bringing in a new signing to Chelsea in January, Sarri believes a signing could take the Blues to the next level.

Sarri made the revelation to Sky Sports, Sarri revealed that a signing in the January transfer window could take the Blues to the next level.

Sarri’s hard work at the start of the season is at risk of being undone because of Chelsea’s poor run of form recently. The Blues have now lost two of their last three league games following their shock midweek defeat to Premier League newcomers Wolves.

Sarri told Sky Sports this when he was asked if he had money to spend in January to close the gap on City :

“We need to change mentality – not because the old mentality was bad but it is not suitable with the new way of playing. Then after all this, maybe you need one player.

“But you cannot think you can buy 11 new players without problems. Then the problems will be the same. You have to create a new mentality and style of playing.

“We need to arrive at 95 per cent of our potential, then we can get the last five per cent with a new player.”

Chelsea will face off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this evening. The Blues are currently 10 points behind the Citizens and a loss would see the side fall 13 points behind Guardiola’s side – effectively ending their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the title.

Chelsea’s poor form has also left them hanging by a thread for Champions League qualification. The Blues are only in 4th place as they are ahead of Unai Emery’s Arsenal on goal difference.

Chelsea need to deliver a solid performance against City to put any question marks about the team firmly behind them.