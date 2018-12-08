‘Outstanding, MOTM for me’ – These Man Utd fans flood star’s timeline with praise after display vs Fulham

Man Utd put in an impressive all-round performance in their 4-1 win over Fulham, but Diogo Dalot was singled out by supporters for his display.

The 19-year-old arrived at Old Trafford this past summer, but his hopes of making an immediate impact were slowed having arrived with an injury problem.

As he continues to knock on the door for a more prominent role in Jose Mourinho’s plans, he made his third appearance in the Premier League in the win over Fulham.

Based on the reaction that he received to his tweet after the game as seen below, it’s fair to say that these supporters were delighted with what they saw from the youngster again.

Competition remains fierce given Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia can also play on the right, but if Dalot continues to impress as he did against Fulham, then perhaps he will be able to cement his place in the line-up moving forward.

As seen in one of the tweets below, the Portuguese starlet rattled off some impressive statistics which included winning all four tackles he made as well as his aerial duels, which he showed real balance to his performance by getting forward and attempting 13 crosses during the game too.

Provided he can stay fit and maintain his early form, it seems like a mere matter of time before he becomes the first-choice right-back at Man Utd.

