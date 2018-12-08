Video: Ashley Young scores stunning goal to give Man Utd lead against Fulham

Man Utd broke the deadlock against Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, and it was Ashley Young who scored the opening goal.

The pressure was on the Red Devils this weekend as they look to end a four-game winless streak in the Premier League to try and close the gap on their rivals in the race for a top-four finish.

In turn, Jose Mourinho would have been delighted to see Young score early on to relieve some of that pressure, and the versatile stalwart did it in some style.

As seen in the video below, after working his way into the box from the left flank, he struck a great effort into the back of the net to break the deadlock after just 13 minutes.

United will undoubtedly now hope that goal gives them the platform to go on and win the game and give themselves a huge boost in confidence as a fast start was exactly what they needed.