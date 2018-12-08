Video: Bizarre Steve Cook own goal hands Liverpool commanding 3-0 lead vs Bournemouth

Liverpool all but sealed the deal against Bournemouth this afternoon following a strange own goal from Steve Cook that gave the Reds a 3-0 lead at the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were already firmly in the driving seat thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah, with Cook’s own goal midway through the second half all but wrapping up the win for the away side.

The goal came after the ball was passed out wide to Andy Robertson, whose cross was met by Cook, who ended up backheeling the ball into his own net.

It was a bizarre own goal to say the least, and it’s one that Cook himself won’t be wanting to watch back any time soon!