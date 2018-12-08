Video: Brilliant finish from N’Golo Kante puts Chelsea ahead vs Man City

Man City dominated for most of the first half against Chelsea, but the Blues struck just before half-time through N’Golo Kante to take the lead.

The visitors at Stamford Bridge enjoyed 66 per cent of possession through the opening 45 minutes, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.

SEE MORE: “Just forfeit” – These Chelsea fans fuming with Maurizio Sarri decision as Blues team for Man City clash confirmed

Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez all looked threatening, but Pep Guardiola’s side were left frustrated as Chelsea defended well while they were also wasteful at times too.

They were made to pay for that as after some patient build-up play down the left flank involving Eden Hazard, the ball eventually was squared into the path of Kante who raced onto the pass and made no mistake as he drilled his effort into the back of the net, as seen in the video below.

It was a fine finish from the Frenchman, and it now gives Chelsea something to defend having been made to chase the game throughout the first half.