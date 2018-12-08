Video: Brilliantly composed Juan Mata finish doubles Man Utd lead vs Fulham

Man Utd wasted little time in putting Fulham to the sword at Old Trafford as Juan Mata doubled their lead after just 28 minutes.

Ashley Young had given the hosts an early lead, and the United supporters didn’t have to wait long for a second as it came after some nice build-up play involving Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

It was the England international who eventually squared it perfectly for Mata from the left flank, and as seen in the video below, the Spaniard composed himself and produced an excellent finish to direct the ball into the back of the net.

There was a real touch of class in the goal from start to finish, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for Man Utd given their recent poor form and the fact that they can ill-afford to drop any more points having slipped eight points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table.