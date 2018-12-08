Man City were at Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday evening, and several viewers spotted an unsavoury incident involving Raheem Sterling.

As the City winger went to retrieve the ball for a corner, he came into close proximity with Chelsea fans behind the goal with several seen shouting in his direction.

However, as noted in the several tweets below from viewers who all noticed the same thing, it appears as though one fan in particular has directed some disgusting abuse at the England international.

It’s important to note that this is merely alleged at this stage as it’s evidently just viewers lip-reading what they believe the individual has said.

Nevertheless, given the number of fans watching who are convinced of the same thing, it’s hoped that the relevant bodies and Chelsea themselves take action if the allegations are proven to be accurate.

This has absolutely no place in football, and so it remains to be seen what course of action is taken next.

Pretty certain that a Chelsea fan (clearly identifiable, glasses, front row, 37 mins 10 secs into game) just screamed “black c***” into face of @sterling7 @ChelseaFC @SkySportsPL @kickitout — Matthew Syed (@matthewsyed) December 8, 2018

This guy, far right, blue jacket, glasses, screaming what looks like vile racial abuse. Kick him out ?@ChelseaFC? ?@premierleague? ?@kickitout?. Does anybody know him? Not just awful for Sterling but other fans, not least the black guy behind him. pic.twitter.com/UwXUGobkoH — Matthew Syed (@matthewsyed) December 8, 2018