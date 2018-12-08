Video: Lionel Messi produces sensational free-kick to give Barcelona lead vs Espanyol

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has produced countless memorable moments of world-class quality, and he did it again at Espanyol on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old had bagged 15 goals and nine assists in 16 appearances so far this season prior to this weekend, and he wasted little time in adding to his goalscoring tally.

As seen in the video below, the Argentine legend stepped up to take a free-kick just outside the box, and he curled in an absolutely pinpoint effort into the top corner to give Barcelona the lead against their rivals.

After Sevilla were held by Valencia, the Catalan giants have the opportunity to go three points clear at the top of the La Liga table on Saturday, and as Ousmane Dembele doubled their lead shortly after Messi’s brilliance, it looks as though Ernesto Valverde’s men are on course to open up that gap.

With Messi leading the charge and producing moments of class such as that seen below, it’s difficult to see how they will be stopped as he continues to deliver when his side need him and he certainly knows how to do it in style.

| GOOOOAL! | Lionel Messi never ceases to amaze. ? Absolute postage stamp! ? pic.twitter.com/g101uImnJD — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) December 8, 2018