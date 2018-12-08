Video: Luis Suarez does brilliantly to score third as Barcelona rip Espanyol apart

Barcelona were in frightening form against Espanyol on Saturday night as they opened up a 3-0 lead in the derby before half-time.

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele had both scored stunning goals for the Catalan giants to silence the home faithful, and things got worse for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

As seen below, Suarez latched onto a Dembele through-ball and showed great strength and composure to get himself in a dangerous position.

However, the Uruguayan forward then produced an excellent finish from a seemingly impossible angle, as his effort crept in under Diego Lopez to ensure Barcelona were in full control of the encounter heading into the interval.

It was a simply dazzling 45 minutes of football from the reigning La Liga champions, as they looked like scoring with every attack that they had.

It will come as no surprise to many that Messi was at the heart of most of their impressive play, but ultimately alongside Dembele and Suarez, Espanyol simply had no answer to shut them out.

| GOAL! | Luis Suarez makes it three for Barcelona from a seemingly impossible angle on the stroke of half time! ? Barcelona are on fire ? pic.twitter.com/HcoJWeDGnC — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) December 8, 2018