Mohamed Salah was on hand to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds, who sit just two points behind Man City in the race for the Premier League title, opened the scoring in their clash against the Cherries through Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah.

The goal came after a powerful effort from Roberto Firmino could only be parried by Asmir Begovic, with Salah being alert and on hand to put away the rebound, giving the away side the lead.

The strike was Salah’s 40th Premier League goal for Liverpool in just 52 games, an absolutely phenomenal record.

Here’s a clip of Salah’s goal this afternoon. Great awareness from the forward to put the rebound home!