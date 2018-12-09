Arsenal seem to have lost patience with superstar Mesut Ozil and the club are considering selling the attacking midfielder for a knockdown £25m in January.

Ozil has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates since putting pen to paper on bumper £350,000 a week deal until 2021 with the Gunners on January’s transfer deadline day.

According to a report from The Sun, Ozil’s representatives will fly to Italy this week to attempt to arrange a move for the 30-year-old to Inter Milan.

Ozil is on thin ice at the Emirates after The Sun revealed that the former Germany international was part of a group of Arsenal stars that went on a wild party before the season started fuelled by ‘hippy crack’, alcohol and around 70 women.

It’s understood that new boss Unai Emery has not been impressed with Ozil’s attitude since he took the reigns at Arsenal, should Arsenal find a way to get Ozil’s bumper wages off their books the Gunners could reinvest a significant amount of money into their squad.

According to the report, Ozil’s representatives are hoping that Serie A league leaders Juventus are interested in the attacking midfielder’s services, although a deal with Juventus is unlikely to be agreed in January.

Ozil’s time with the Gunners may well be coming to an abrupt end.