Barcelona eyeing up Premier League superstar as quality Adrien Rabiot transfer alternative

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as an alternative to Adrien Rabiot should the Blaugrana fail to sign the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old’s contract at PSG runs out at the end of the season, and there’s sure to be a number of clubs in the race to sign the midfielder on a free once this happens.

As per Don Balon, Barca are very much in the hunt for Rabiot’s signature, and their competition in the race for the French international are going to try their best to make sure he doesn’t end up at the Nou Camp.

The Blaugrana are seemingly prepared for this, as the same report notes they are eyeing up De Bruyne as a back-up option should Rabiot not end up moving to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona’s midfield is already one of the best on the planet, and getting in De Bruyne to add to their options in the centre of the park would only improve things for Ernesto Valverde and co.

De Bruyne is one of the Premier League’s best players, and his influence on Man City’s team in absolutely second-to-none.

The Belgian has been out injured a fair bit so far this season, however this shouldn’t discourage Barca from making a move for the player, as he’s still one of the best that the Premier League has to offer.

Following this, some Barca fans may very well be hoping their side don’t sign Rabiot, as they’d surely love to see the club sign De Bruyne over the Frenchman if they had a choice.