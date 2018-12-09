Catalan giants Barcelona have made one of the Premier League’s biggest stars their top target for next summer, the star is rated at a whopping £200m by his club.

According to a report from the Daily Star, Barcelona have made Tottenham superstar Harry Kane their top target next summer, the Blaugrana are eyeing the World Cup Golden Boot winner as a replacement for Luis Suarez.

The report highlights that Spurs are desperate to keep hold of the England captain but given the fact that the North London club’s new stadium has been significantly delayed and also subject to spiralling costs, a bid north of £150m could see Spurs lose their star.

Kane has the perfect chance to impress his potential employers on Tuesday evening as Spurs face off against Barcelona in an all important Champions League clash.

Should Kane lead Spurs to defying the odds and qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Barcelona’s interest in the hitman will be cemented.