Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is the subject of a tug of war between giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, PSG have made Hazard their No.1 target.

According to a report from Mirror Football, the Parisians are prepared to do battle with Real Madrid for the Belgian superstar’s signature, the French giants have also made Hazard their No.1 transfer target this summer.

As Hazard is one of the best players in the world, PSG are not the only team that are eyeing the star’s signature, long-term admirers Real Madrid as well as Italian giants Juventus are both keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old.

As well as being the league’s assist king, Hazard has scored 7 goals already this term.

Hazard has contributed 15 goals for the Blues this season – cementing him as one of the Premier League’s best players – no one in the league has made as many goal contributions as the Belgian.

Chelsea have been working to tie down their star-man for some time now and the report highlights that the Blues have offered the superstar a whopping £300,000 a week to commit his long-term future to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Hazard has flourished under Maurizio Sarri this season but their are still question marks over the star’s future at the club and with only 18 months left on his current deal, the Blues will need to make a decision on either agreeing a new contract or deciding to cash in on their superstar very soon.

PSG’s interest in Hazard could fade away with the cloud of Financial Fair Play constantly looming over the French giants.