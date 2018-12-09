Chelsea wideman Victor Moses could be offered the chance to get his career back in track by one of his former clubs in January, Moses has only featured twice in the Premier League this season.

According to reports from Mirror Football and The Sun, Crystal Palace could look to re-sign their former academy graduate in the January transfer window.

The Blues are understood to demand £12m for the Nigerian’s signature.

With first-team opportunities looking unlikely at Chelsea, Moses will have to push for a move away in January if he has any hope of getting his career back on track.

The 27-year-old would still be a fine addition to any sides in the bottom half of the Premier League and his versatility could appeal to many sides.

Should Moses return to Palace, the pressure on Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend would be eased, with Christian Benteke succumbing to several different injuries in the past 12 months, Zaha and Townsend have been the Eagles’ main source of goals.

Moses will likely jump at the chance to re-join his former club. Crystal Palace had to cash in on the talented wideman in 2010 because the club fell into administration, Moses was sold to Wigan Athletic, where he impressed and caught the eye of Chelsea.